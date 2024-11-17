Fire at timber warehouse, no casualties

A massive fire at a timber warehouse near Nimtala Ghat in Kolkata caused panic among local residents late on Friday night. Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out around 1.30 am near Maharshi Devendra Road.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Although the spread of the fire was contained, it still simmered even after six hours. As of Saturday morning, white smoke could still be seen rising from the area, and firefighters continued to douse the flame. While there were no casualties, several nearby houses were damaged, affecting around 17 families. Upon hearing of the incident, fire minister Sujit Bose visited the site late at night. Minister for women and child development and local MLA Shashi Panja was also present at the scene. She assured the victims of support and rehabilitation. The cause of the fire remains unclear. However, some locals reported hearing multiple explosions after the fire started, leading to speculation that cylinders may have burst. Sujit Bose stated early Saturday morning that four fire engines initially responded to the incident, followed by additional reinforcements. With the combined efforts of 20 fire engines, the fire was contained, but completely extinguishing it will take more time.

Minister Shashi Panja also mentioned that temporary accommodation would be arranged for the affected families, possibly utilising community halls for this purpose. Fire department personnel, Kolkata Police, and disaster management teams remained till late. Although the fire originated in a timber warehouse, it quickly spread to the surrounding area. Preliminary assessments suggest that the presence of flammable materials and strong winds from the Hooghly river contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, posing challenges for the firefighters.

