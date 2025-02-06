Fire at Kolkata airport

A fire broke out near the conveyor belt of Kolkata Airport on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire comes just as Kolkata is set to host the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which began today.

According to airport sources, welding work was underway in a section of the airport when the fire started. The flames quickly spread, causing panic among passengers and airport staff. As soon as the fire was detected, airport security personnel took immediate action to extinguish it. Within 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control, even before fire engines arrived at the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started when sparks from the welding work ignited a flex material, causing the flames to spread. The fire reportedly affected an area near the airport’s waste disposal section. However, some sources claim that the fire broke out in a luggage storage area. Fortunately, flight operations were not disrupted by the incident.

Over 200 representatives from 40 countries and 5,000 eminent personalities are expected to attend the BGBS.