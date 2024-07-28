Film impasse: Technicians stop work, directors too threaten to stop shoot

Tollywood film industry faces an impasse after technicians, led by Federation of Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) called strike from today even as film directors also called strike from Monday following a dispute over lifting of suspension order from a film director Rahool Mukherjee.

The controversy started when it was revealed that Rahool shot for four days for the Bangladeshi series ‘Lohu’ in Kolkata before moving to Bangladesh to complete the rest of the film. Initially, Rahool denied so, but later admitted as much. Additionally, he was accused of not settling payments for the four days of shooting in Kolkata, leading to a three-month suspension by the Director’s Guild, (Directors’ Association of Eastern India). Rahool provided evidence proving his innocence, and the Director’s Guild lifted the suspension on Friday. As a result, there was speculation that Rahool might direct Shrikant Mohta’s Puja film. However, the federation’s president later stated that Rahul would be accepted only as the creative producer, with Soumik Haldar as the director. As technicians called for a strike on Saturday, actors Prosenjit and Anirban waited inside their vanity vans instead of shooting.

On Saturday morning, actors Prosenjit, Anirban Bhattacharya, producer Shrikant, and others arrived on set for the Puja film's shooting. However, technicians refused to work upon seeing Rahool as the director. The federation's president stated that there was a breach of agreement since Soumik Haldar was supposed to direct. This led to objections from other directors. Director Raj Chakraborty expressed his displeasure, stating that the refusal to work with Rahool was insulting. He questioned whether technicians could complete a project alone if directors also stopped working from Monday. The same applies to TV shows and series. Film director Raj Chakraborty urged the federation president to reconsider over the weekend, hoping for a positive outcome so work could resume on Monday. Otherwise, directors might also strike from Monday.

At the protest, actor Parambrata said, “The federation is not a lawmaker. They can create rules for their members, but not without consulting producers, directors, and actors. Can such behaviour from the organization be accepted?”