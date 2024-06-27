Fighting inflation in veg prices, govt starts more Sufal Bangla stalls

To give common people some respite from sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in the face of extreme heat, particularly vegetables, the state government has started Sufal Bangla stalls on wheels to reach out to the people for their daily needs.

According to govt sources, additional 11 Sufal Bangla stalls on wheels had been started at Lake Market and Rajarhat, New Town in Salt Lake.

At present, stalls on wheels could be available at different places in and around the city. The stalls would likely be increased based on the situation in days to come, said source.

According to an estimate, about 468 Sufal Bangla stalls are in business in the state, which is currently selling vegetables at much less prices, about 10-20 per cent less prices being sold in common markets.