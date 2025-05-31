Ferroalloy, steel plant units’ appeal against DVC is one-sided and inaccurate: DVC

Dismissing claims made by industry bodies representing ferroalloy and steel plant units in West Bengal, the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Friday stated that the appeal made to chief minister Mamata Banerjee was inaccurate and one-sided.

In a joint statement, the Damodar Valley Power Consumers Association, the Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association of India, and the West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association urged Ms Banerjee to intervene in the recent power tariff hike imposed by the DVC following an order from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).

Advertisement

These industries collectively generate employment for over five lakh people in the state and report combined revenues exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. According to the appeal, the industry bodies fear the tariff hike could force a shutdown of operations in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters at a press conference at DVC Tower, S Suresh Kumar, chairman of the corporation, said: “Their appeal contains numerous factual inaccuracies and inconsistencies. It presents a completely one-sided narrative that has not been accurately conveyed.”

“DVC tariffs in West Bengal have remained static for years as the associations have engaged in litigation across various forums since 2007. However, in 2018, these issues were deemed untenable by the Supreme Court. Some members have been misled or are focused solely on litigation, which is unfair,” Mr Kumar said.

“The associations subsequently challenged the payment of arrears, but the matter was conclusively closed by the apex court in 2025, which directed payment within two months. DVC has consistently complied with court orders and shown considerable patience with these associations,” the chairman added.

DVC supplies electricity to both high and low-tension industrial and commercial consumers in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The distribution tariffs are determined by the respective electricity regulatory commissions in each state. The corporation has repeatedly appealed to both state governments to establish a joint commission to ensure uniformity in tariff fixation, Mr Kumar said.

He noted that tariffs for 132 kV and 33 kV supply have remained largely unchanged since 2018–19 due to ongoing litigation by the aforementioned associations. Despite rising costs of fuel and human resources, the DVC has continued to supply electricity. The current tariff in West Bengal, fixed by the WBERC, reflects actual costs and is fully justified, DVC officials said.

To date, the associations have paid Rs 2,000 crore out of Rs 2,600 crore in arrears owed for the period between 2017 and 2021.