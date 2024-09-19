Felicitation ceremony of BSF athletics team

The Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal Frontier organised a felicitation ceremony to honour its athletic team for securing the top position in a recent competition.

The BSF North Bengal Frontier’s athletic team, comprising 39 personnel from various units, earned the first position with an impressive 141 points. The team achieved this by winning eight Gold, five Silver, and seven Bronze medals at the BSF Inter-Frontier Athletic Competition 2024, held from 9-13 September in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Eleven teams from BSF Frontiers, including those from Kashmir, Jammu, Guwahati, Tripura, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Mizoram & Cachar, South Bengal, North Bengal, and Meghalaya, participated in the competition. The event featured a variety of athletic challenges, including a 26-mile marathon, 5000-meter run, 800-meter run, 400-meter run, 200-meter run, 4×100 meter relay, discus throw, javelin throw, and high jump.

Advertisement

In recognition of their remarkable performance, a felicitation ceremony was held for the BSF North Bengal Frontier Athletics team at BSF Campus Kadamtala on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Inspector General Soorya Kant Sharma of BSF North Bengal Frontier presided over the event, congratulating the team for their outstanding achievement.

Speaking at the ceremony, IG Sharma highlighted the BSF’s vital role in securing the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders since 1965. He praised the team’s dedication, noting that the discipline and devotion to duty demonstrated by the Seema Paharis are reflected not only in border management but also in their excellence in sports.