Farmers will review Centre word on court cases: Mollah

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will review statements made by the Centre on the withdrawal of cases lodged against protesting farmers, and paying compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws.

SKM, an umbrella body under which the farmer protests are spearheaded, may change form of movement. “The Centre has issued a statement today saying that cases registered against farmers will be withdrawn and it will ensure that the families of the farmers who died during the movement get compensation. But about our demand for a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops, a committee will be set up for discussions.

Our other demands have not been included in the statement. SKM leaders camping at the Singhu border will discuss this and review whether it is trustworthy, whether it can be relied on. If so, the form of the movement may change tomorrow,” said senior SKM leader and general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Hannan Mollah.

Even after the Centre repealed the contentious farm laws, the protesting farmers stood firm at protest sites to press for their six-point charter of demands that include a law guaranteeing MSPs for all farm produce, lifting of all cases against the farmers, and compensation to families.

The SKM has set up a five-member committee to discuss its remaining demands with the government. “The historical movement of the farmers of more than 500 organisations who came together against the draconian laws in the farm sector has inspired the people of the country. The farmers were unfazed despite the baton charge, tear gas shells, plantation of sharp nails on the roads. They remained firm despite the zero degree temperatures and 46 degree temperature, nothing could stop them.

The biggest peaceful movement of the farmers with the support of the workers has set an example in the world. The 56-inch chest strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to understand the famers,” Mr Mollah said.

Mr Mollah, who led a march of the Darjeeling district Left Front in Siliguri today, added that cases had been registered against around 50,000 farmers, while 700 farmers had been ‘martyred.’ They have been booked under sedition charges. Former Siliguri mayor Asok Bhattacharya, district Left Front convener Jibesh Sarkar were among those who walked in the rally today.

The Left activists also staged a street drama, highlighting how the Centre had been forced to repeal the three farm laws.