Farmers from Dhaniakhali block count losses after hailstorm

The untimely and incessant rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, brought great loss to farmers of Dhaniakhali block.

Santu Rai and Beccharam Ghosh, both farmers from Dhaniakhali Dashgaraha, said, “The untimely downpour, accompanied by high-velocity winds followed by hailstorm, has completely ruined us. The stagnant rainwater will destroy the potatoes, and the accumulated water will get them rot in the field just when they were ready for harvest.

“The hailstorm has badly damaged the vegetables. Cucumbers, tomatoes, green chillies, and other crops have been flattened on the agricultural land. As the rain is predicted to continue for a couple of days, according to the weathermen, there is no hope left to save even a part of the yield. Already burdened with loans, the loss of the entire harvest will devastate us. We request the concerned district agricultural department to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the loss incurred and provide us with appropriate compensation.”

The high-velocity gusty wind also blew off the rooftop shed of the 122 No. Anganwadi Centre at Hazampara village in Dhaniakhali block, and many trees were uprooted.