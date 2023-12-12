Farmers’ deaths: Minister refutes crop loss angle

The state agriculture minister, Sovandeb Chatterjee today rubbished claims of the state BJP that recent farmers’ deaths were suicides, allegedly committed due to damage of crops following unseasonal rain.

The minister at a press meet in Nabanna alleged that it was nothing but a ploy of the state BJP’s rumour mills to spread “misinformation”. Mr Chatterjee asserted that the BJP’s alleged claims of farmers having committed suicides at Purbasthali and Khanakul recently due to damage of crops were all bogus as police reports claimed that the farmers died due to family problems.

