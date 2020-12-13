As part of nation-wide protest against the ‘anti-farmers’ agri sector laws passed by the Central government, members of the Sikh community today staged an agitation in front of the toll plaza at Dankuni on Durgapur expressway and allowed vehicles to pass through without stopping to pay the toll.

A large number of men and women from the Sikh community participated in the protest, and raised slogans against the Modi-led BJP government and demanded to completely withdraw the anti farmers laws

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee welcomed the protest.

Harmit Singh, one of the agitators, said: “It is our fight with the Modi-led BJP government which is in favour of the corporate houses like Ambani and others. The implementation of the anti-farmer laws will hike the prices of foodgrains beyond the reach of common people. Moreover the laws will compel the farmers to sell their agricultural products to the corporate houses at a price fixed by them. We demand the total withdrawal of the antifarmers laws. We will further intensify our protest and agitation. We are ready to face the bullets but not to became the slaves of the corporate houses. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are on the way to Bengal to further intensify the agitation against the anti-farmer laws.”

The Serampore MP, Mr Banerjee, backing the protesters, said: I welcome their protest. They have to stand strong against the anti-farmer policy of the Modi government. The Trinamul Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee initiated the Singur Andolan for the legitimate right of the farmers. The Supreme Court gave the verdict in favour of the farmers.

The Trinamul Congress party under the leadership of Miss Mamata Banerjee stands firm against the anti-farmers laws. We welcome the Punjab farmers, the Sikh community and the common man to raise their voice against the laws.”