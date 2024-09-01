Fake narratives being spread, CBI must answer: Shashi Panja

Woman and child development minister Shashi Panja on Saturday demanded an answer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August in Kolkata and said “fake narratives” regarding the incident are being spread.

“We need a solution, CBI must answer. A hearing is going on in the Supreme Court, and the CBI is investigating. Fake narratives regarding this incident are being spread. Why is this media trial happening…if you know something, give the evidence to CBI, but through social media and in the name of bandh, this hooliganism is going on. Our fight is against this,” Shashi Panja said on Saturday.

TMC leader Shashi Panja and TMC workers are holding a protest in connection with the alleged R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural event of the 2-day national conference of district judiciary at Bharat Mandapam, reiterated that many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women.

“Today, atrocities against women, safety of children… are serious concerns of society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get,” PM Modi said.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states demanding justice for the victim whose body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college and hospital earlier in the month.

The doctors have also been demanding better security laws for healthcare professionals in the wake of this horrible and brutal incident.