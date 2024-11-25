Factional clash in Murshidabad’s Sekendra Panchayat leads to bombing incident, several injured

Tension erupted in the Sekendra Gram Panchayat area under Raghunathganj police station in Murshidabad due to a factional feud between two groups within the Trinamul Congress (TMC). Late Saturday night, the area was rocked by continuous bomb explosions, leaving several TMC workers injured. They were subsequently admitted to a local hospital. Police have detained three individuals in connection with the incident.

Local residents reported hearing multiple explosions throughout the night. The unrest is believed to have stemmed from a conflict between two panchayat members. According to TMC sources, the dispute began when Abdur Rahman, husband of Dolly Khatun, a member of Sekendra Gram Panchayat, encountered Shuku Sheikh, husband of another TMC panchayat member, Rafina Bibi. A heated argument ensued over an unspecified issue. Abdur Rahman alleged that he was attacked without provocation by Shuku Sheikh’s associates and outsiders. Local sources suggest that the argument escalated into a clash between supporters of both factions, resulting in several injuries. Many of the injured were hospitalized.

However, Shuku Sheikh denied the allegations and accused Abdur Rahman’s group of instigating the violence. Police from Raghunathganj station responded to the incident on Saturday night. No fresh incidents of violence were reported on Sunday, but the area remains tense. Jangipur SDPO Prabir Mandal stated, “Preliminary investigations suggest the clash was triggered by an old dispute between the two groups. The situation is now under control, and an investigation is ongoing.”

