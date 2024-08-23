Facing opposition from students, KNU VC resigns

The vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University (KNU) in Asansol, Professor Debashis Banerjee has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter by mail to the chancellor of the university, Governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose, last night.

Professor Debashis Banerjee was unable to continue in his office due to massive agitation by the TMCP unit of KNU in Kalla, demanding his resignation alleging the varsity has been spending the funds from students’ development to fight costly court cases.

Since the past one month, Professor Banerjee has been working from home. A former professor of Rabindra Bharati University, Professor Banerjee was appointed as the vice-chancellor by the Governor, C V Ananda Bose.

Advertisement

He had replaced the previous vice-chancellor Professor Sadhan Chakraborty, who had also faced stiff students agitations in the varsity campus.

From 8 July, the TMCP unit of KNU had been agitating against the vice-chancellor. He was not present at that time. He came back on 29 July and was able to stay in his chamber for an hour, before being surrounded by the students.

Sources said that Governor C V Ananda Bose has accepted his resignation as vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University.

TMCP district president Abhinaba Mukherjee has alleged that the vice-chancellor has utilised all the funds from students’ development projects for fighting court cases.

Kazi Nazrul University was the brainchild of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The VC had stopped going to the varsity alleging lack of security and used to work from his home for the past one month.