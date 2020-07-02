A grouping of experts of different medical diagnostic disciplines, the Association of Laboratory Consultants of North Bengal (ALCON) has highlighted some serious issues when it comes to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marking the National Doctors’ Day, the association has sought the intervention of the administration in restricting the sale of masks at the roadsides, framing of a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) for proper disposal of masks and other protective equipment for the general people, comprehensive efforts to take care of mental health, especially for the common people, in view of the impending mental health pandemic, among others.

Association members have also requested a ban on the sale of masks with valves, which they said are contraindicated for use during the COVID-19 situation. The association, working for the last one year to mimimise any gap, and to ensure more authentic, accurate laboratory test reports based on which clinical treatment is conducted, met and submitted these suggestions to the Jalpaiguri divisional commissioner, Ajit Ranjan Bardhan, and the officer on special duty for Covid-19 in north Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy today.

“We have observed that masks with expiratory valves are absolutely contraindicated in the Covid-19 situation. We have realised their sale should be stopped immediately, while there should be restrictions on the sale of masks without covers or proper packaging on the roadsides. A proper SOP should also be framed for disposal of masks and other personal protective equipment for the common people and prevention of its reuse, else it can lead to mass infection and environmental pollution. There also should be arrangements for certification of masks, sanitiser etc, for their authenticity and specifications,” the secretary of the association and the associate professor of the department of pathology, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr Kalyan Khan, said.

Dr Khan added that ALCON members were regularly participating in multiple awareness camps on Covid-19.

“At the same time, we have felt there should be urgent comprehensive efforts to be initiated to take care of the mental health in view of the imminent Mental Health Pandemic as suggested by experts,” he added.

“Unscientific claims regarding magical remedies for Covid-19 from various quarters, spread of rumours and stigmatization or inappropriate behaviour towards health care providers should also be dealt with strictly by the administration,” said Dr Khan.

The association also wants stricter administrative action and awareness drives, especially at market places as the need of the hour.