Exhibits changed, evidence tampered with: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday claimed at a special court here that the exhibits and evidence in connection with the ghastly rape-murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital were changed and tampered with at the Tala police station, under the jurisdiction of which the state-run hospital falls.

The CBI also made a mention of the explosive claim in the remand letter for former principal of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh, and the erstwhile officer in-charge Tala police station Abhijit Mondal. Both were presented at the special court on Wednesday.

“During the custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Tala police station,” the remand letter read.

On Wednesday, the CBI counsel demanded judicial custody for both Ghosh and Mondal in the rape and murder case till 30 September. The judge of the special court rejected the bail plea and remanded them to judicial custody in this case till 30 September. Incidentally, a crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled at the Supreme Court on the same day.

On Wednesday, the CBI counsel also informed the court that the investigating team members have already procured the DVR and hard-disc containing the CCTV footage of Tala police station and the same have been forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

The CBI counsel claimed that after the report from CSFL comes, it might reveal fresh clues about the case.

Lapses in autopsy report: Forensic surgeon Dr Apurba Biswas and an autopsy assistant, who were part of the team that conducted the procedure on the body of the R G Kar rape and murder victim last month, arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation office on Wednesday for interrogation.

Sources said that both have been summoned for questioning on some procedural lapses identified by the investigating official in the post-mortem of the victim’s body that was conducted after sunset on 9 August.

This is the third time that Biswas has been summoned by the CBI officials for questioning in this connection. Sources said what intrigued the investigating officials was why Biswas did not bring the matter to the notice of the hospital and police authorities at the very moment when the so-called “uncle” was insisting on quick completion of the post-mortem process.

The pace at which the autopsy process was completed within just 70 minutes was also quite unusual going by the seriousness of the case.