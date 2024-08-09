Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies of heart attack

Veteran communist Leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was the second and last chief minister of the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal, passed away at the age of 80. He served as the state’s chief minister from 2000 to 2011 for 11 years. The news of Buddhadeb’s death was announced by his daughter Suchetana Bhattacharjee on Thursday morning.

Suchetana said that Buddhadeb had breakfast in the morning and then fell ill. He passed away at 8.20 am at his Palm Avenue residence. Suchetana reached out to him on hearing the news. According to sources, Buddhadeb had severe breathing difficulties on Wednesday night, but it was managed. It was decided that doctors from Woodlands would come to check on him around 11 am on Thursday and, if necessary, admit him to the hospital. Buddhadeb was very reluctant to go to the hospital, so it was planned to follow the doctors’ advice. However, on Thursday morning, he fell ill again after having breakfast and tea. He was then given a nebulizer. Sources said that he also suffered a heart attack. The doctors were immediately informed, and upon arrival, they declared Buddhadeb dead.

Like his predecessor Jyoti Basu, Buddhadeb had also pledged to donate his body. The state leadership of the CPM has started discussions on where and how this process will be carried out. They will also discuss how to pay the final respects to the former CM. Being a member of the Politburo, the leaders from Delhi will also play a role in his final journey. His body is currently being kept at his two-room flat on Palm Avenue. Last year, on 9 August, Buddhadeb was discharged from the hospital and returned home. On 29 July, last year he was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, South Kolkata, in a critical condition. Doctors kept him on ventilation (invasive) support for several days. He was suffering from pneumonia and had severe infections in his lungs and respiratory tract. In the first few days at the hospital, Buddhadeb was mostly in a drowsy state, but he gradually responded to the treatment. He was discharged after 12 days but was kept under strict restrictions at home.

Buddhadeb had been suffering from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. Due to his illness, he was practically housebound for the last few years. He had to be hospitalized multiple times in the past. In December 2020, he was admitted to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties and was kept on ventilation for a few days. He recovered and returned home. In mid-May 2021, he had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital on 18 May as his condition worsened. His wife Mira Bhattacharjee was also admitted at the same hospital with Covid.

On 25 January, 2022, Buddhadeb made headlines by rejecting the Padma Bhushan award.

The last five years of Buddhadeb’s 11-year tenure were a tumultuous period in Bengal’s politics, primarily centred around his industrialization policy. The method of land acquisition for the industries, which Buddhadeb had gambled on, undermined his position. After winning 235 seats in 2006, the chief minister faced a significant defeat five years later. In 2011, the continuous 34-and-a-half-year old left rule in West Bengal came to an end. This flat, filled with books, his bed, and music cassettes, was his life. Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee left his Palm Avenue home for the last time this afternoon. The body of the veteran CPM leader was placed on a hearse wrapped in a red flag. The hearse then set off for Peace World.

Walking behind the hearse was Buddhadeb’s wife, Mira Bhattacharjee. She bid a final farewell with folded hands. Some were seen breaking down in tears. They also chanted slogans. The thick-framed glasses and the unshaven beard from the past few days were noticeable.