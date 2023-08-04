# Bengal

Ex-CM better, docs plan release

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | August 4, 2023 11:30 am

Bengal ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition remains critical (photo: IANS)

The condition of the former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is better with no further deterioration in his health parameters, said one of the 11-member medical team treating him since Saturday when he was brought to the hospital from his Palm Avenue residence with pneumonia and drastic fall in oxygen saturation level.

A member of the medical board treating him said, “We held a meeting today to discuss his health condition. He had mild chest pain last night. Today we performed Xray and Echocardiogram but found nothing major. He has accumulated mild fluid in his lungs.” “He is undergoing treatment with intermittent support of Bi-Pap and IV antibiotics.

We may sit in on a meeting again on Saturday to assess his health condition. We will take the decision to discharge him after the meeting,” he said. The 79-year-old Marxist leader is responding to doctors and nurses as and when they interact with him.

