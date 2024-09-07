Logo

# Bengal

ER’s woman employee mixes fine arts with technical work

Among the dedicated railways workforce, a talented voice shines bright. Rimi Chakraborty, a gifted artist and dancer, presently posted as technician-I at the office of principal chief mechanical engineer at Eastern Railway headquarters.

SNS | Kolkata | September 7, 2024 9:04 am

Eastern Railway headquarters (photo:Facebook)

Rimi’s artistic journey has graced renowned galleries and events, earning her a respected place in India’s vibrant art community. Her achievements extend beyond her professional role, winning the painting competition during Swachhta Pakhwada and contributing to art exhibitions. With a Visharad (BFA) and Ratna (MFA) in fine arts, Rimi has graced renowned galleries such as Academy of Fine Arts (Kolkata), ICCR, Gallery Gold, and Chitrakala Parishad (Bangalore).

Since joining Eastern Railway in December 2016, Rimi has seamlessly blended her artistic passions with her work in the mechanical department of Eastern Railway.

Eastern Railway remains committed to nurturing and supporting exceptional talents like Rimi Chakraborty.

