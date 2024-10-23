ER’s Sealdah division gears up for cyclone Dana

With cyclone Dana intensifying with every passing day, the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway, having a rail network near coastal areas, is gearing up with precautionary measures to control the effect of rain and storm.

To begin with, the divisional railway has decided to man the emergency control by officers on 24-25 October. The authorities are also installing pumps at critical places to combat possible waterlogging. DG sets and emergency lights are being arranged in all big stations, especially at Sealdah and Kolkata while plastic sheets are also being arranged in case severe storm damages platform sheds and sheds at concourse area. Apart from this, critical locations including Namkhana, Diamond Harbour, Hasnabad and so on are being manned with adequate staff of the engineering and signal and telecom department to combat the crisis situation. As learnt from the divisional sources, tower wagons have been kept ready with proper manpower so as to move them in case of any possible overhead wire problem.

Interestingly, as drivers on the move are the best informers, the division is giving particular emphasis on sensitising them for staying alert. The division has also decided to keep stationed diesel locos along with drivers at key locations like Sealdah, Dum Dum, Barasat, Naihati, Ranaghat by Thursday. In addition, stabling of rakes are also to be done with precautions to avoid adverse repercussions of cyclonic storms.

Advertisement

According to sources, the division would also make public announcements at all stations to keep commuters informed in case of any disruption in service. Advertisement boards and hoardings placed at different stations would also be removed to prevent potential danger during the cyclonic storm.

As learnt from the railways, the division has also decided to deploy security personnel round-the-clock throughout the division.