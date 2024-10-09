ER recorded 494.87 million suburban passengers in current fiscal

Eastern Railway recorded about 494.87 million suburban passengers up to September in the current fiscal, informed official sources today.

According to the Eastern Railway office, in the last fiscal of 2023-24, the zonal railway registered an impressive 964.62 million passengers in the suburban train services. With the trend being continued, in the current financial year, the Eastern Railway is said to have recorded 494.87 million suburban passengers till the month of September.

According to the Eastern Railway, unlike other cities where passenger preferences may shift to alternative modes of transport, the zonal railway’s suburban network continues to have millions of passengers even today.

Interestingly, for decades the ER’s suburban network has played a crucial role in providing connectivity for the working class, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, with the suburban railway acting as a bridge between urban Kolkata and suburban Bengal. The zonal railway has seen a huge demand over the years.

Considering the fact, according to the ER official sources, the zonal railway has transported a staggering number of 8,899 million passengers in the suburban rail network over the last decade between April 2014 to March 2024.