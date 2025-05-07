ER organised Howrah & Sealdah divisional meet with MPs

Eastern Railway held a high level divisional committee meeting with Members of Parliament over Howrah and Sealdah division network in presence of general manager Milind Deouskar on Tuesday to discuss various key issues and development initiatives in the two division network.

In the meeting, MPs including Kirti Azad Jha, Vijay Kumar Hansdak, Asit Kumar Mal, Jagannath Sarkar, Mohua Maitra, Nalin Soren, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Bapi Halder, Sayani Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Partha Bhowmik, Md. Nadimul Haque, were present.

During the meeting, Kirti Azad Jha, suggested the construction of a cycle stand at Burdwan station and the development of a foot-over bridge (FOB) connecting platforms 1 to 5 and 6 to 8, thereby improving passenger movement and accessibility while Vijay Kumar Hansdak, sought a stoppage of the Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express at Pakur station and the augmentation of AC coaches in the Vananchal Express to better serve long-distance commuters While Jagannath Sarkar, emphasised the need for a road-over bridge near Ranaghat station, a foot-over bridge over the Churni river, and the introduction of AC local trains to enhance both road and rail connectivity, Prasun Banerjee, requested the development of an underpass at Bally station to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian access.

