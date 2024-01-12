ER GM inspects Sealdah division

Milind K Deouskar, general manager of the Eastern Railway inspected Kakdwip and Namkhana stations today to assess the arrangements made by the Eastern Railway for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela.

Along with Deepak Nigam, divisional railway manager, Sealdah, the GM inspected various facilities like functioning of “May I Help You” counters, booking counters, announcements through public address system for the guidance, safety and security aspects of the Gangasagar pilgrims. He also reviewed the timing of the additional EMU locals for the fair purpose.

He advised the divisional officials to make arrangements for proper guidance to the pilgrims for boarding the trains and regular garbage cleaning in and around the stations area during mela apart from other aspects.

