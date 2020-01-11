The state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, today participated in an Abhinandan Yatra, a rally organised by the Hooghly district BJP leadership in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Mahesh in Serampore to Rajmath in Seoraphuli. Ghosh alleged, “The blast that took place at Naihati in North 24-Parganas once again indicates that the entire state is on a heap of explosives.

Previously also, such high intensity blasts have taken place in the state but the state government in a bid to hide its utter failures in controlling the influx and manufacturing of explosives in the state, comes out with ridiculous stories. The law and order is completely out of the hands of the Trinamul Congress government. The common people are not at all safe and secure in the state.”

He further alleged: “Active Trinamul Congress party workers are involved in manufacturing illegal crackers and explosives. The investigation carried out by the state government is just an eyewash. We demand investigation by central investigative agencies.” Ghosh added, “The state has a border of 2025 kilometres with Bangladesh of which 1000 kilometres is unprotected. There is no fencing to keep out the illegal infiltrators.

The Left Front had opposed the fencing of the unprotected border with Bangladesh and now the Trinamul Congress is also strongly objecting against fencing of the unprotected boundary areas, just to allow the entry of illegal infiltrators to come and vote in favour of them.” “The CPI(M), the Congress and the Trinamul Congress are all highly concerned about their vote bank. They are least concerned about the national development issues, the well-being of the citizens and their safety and security.

“They have no other work than to oppose the positive steps towards development and national security taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state chief minister is ready to pay compensation to the victims of crimes taking place in the state but she is least interested to go deep into the root causes of the ongoing crimes against women in the state and take steps to stop it. She is misusing the police administration for her own political gains. The entire police force is deployed to stop the BJP from conducting meetings and rallies. The police are keen to slap false charges and cases on BJP leaders and workers. The chief minister have completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” said Mr Ghosh.