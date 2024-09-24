Empowering local artisans through OSOP

For years, you’ve worked tirelessly, weaving intricate patterns or crafting beautiful products, hoping to find a platform to share your work with the world. That moment arrived when you were offered a stall at your local railway station under the “One Station One Product” (OSOP) initiative. Suddenly, your handmade goods, once confined to local fairs, are now being admired by thousands of travelers every day. The joy of watching your craft gain recognition and your income grow is beyond words. The OSOP initiative has made this dream possible, turning railway stations into vibrant marketplaces for artisans like you.

The Eastern Railway, under the “One Station One Product” (OSOP) scheme, is offering similar opportunities to artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and micro-entrepreneurs to set up stalls or kiosks at various railway stations across the Asansol Division. The initiative, aligned with the government’s “Vocal for Local” vision, aims to promote the sale and display of indigenous products while strengthening local economies. This platform allows artisans to directly connect with commuters, ensuring their products reach a wider audience.

Each kiosk or stall will operate for a minimum duration of 15 days, with the possibility of extending up to 90 days. The stations participating in this initiative include Asansol (2 stalls), Raniganj, Andal, Durgapur, Mankar, Panagarh, Waria, Rajbandh, Kajoen Gram, Pandaberwar, Dubrajpur, Siuri, Sitarampur, Kulti, Barakar, Kumardubi, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jamtara, Giridih, Vidyasagar, Jasidih, Dumka, Deoghar, Baidyanath Dham, Simultala, and Basukinath. Artisans will pay a nominal registration fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 for each 15-day spell, depending on the station, which includes basic infrastructure support such as space and electricity (up to 20 units per 15-day spell).

Advertisement

Eligible products for display and sale under the OSOP scheme include handloom and textile goods, handicrafts, semi-processed foods, herbal and ayurvedic products, jute, khadi items, millet products, and other local specialties. This initiative not only promotes the cultural heritage of the region but also offers travelers the chance to engage directly with the artisans behind these unique products.

The eligibility criteria for this scheme are broad, welcoming a range of applicants. Holders of Artisan/Weaver ID cards issued by the Development Commissioner for Handicrafts or Handloom, and other State or Central Government authorities, are invited to apply. Additionally, tribal artisans, weavers, and craftsmen registered with TRIFED, NHDC, and KVIC are eligible, as are micro-enterprises registered under MSME. Registered self-help groups (SHGs) under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and individuals from marginalized or weaker sections of society are also encouraged to participate. Artisans associated with registered micro-enterprises on the Udyam portal of the Ministry of MSME are equally welcome.