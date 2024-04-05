Election Commission to webcast in all 2498 booths of West Burdwan

In all the 2,498 booths, under the nine Assembly segments of West Burdwan district, there will be webcasting. Earlier, the common practice was webcasting in 50 per cent of polling booths and installation of close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in rest fifty per cent of the polling booths.

Videography was also done in handful of booths earlier.

The Election Commission of India has already instructed the district electoral officer about the decision and private agencies have been invited for the commissioning of webcasting.

Sources said that the Election Commission (EC) wants to see the live coverage of each and every booth on the polling day through webcasting technology.

Incidentally, the opposition parties of West Bengal have complained to the Election Commission that their voters have been denied to cast their votes from the time of 2011 Assembly polls in the state.

In West Burdwan district, there are 275 booths in Pandaveswar Assembly segment, 285 booths in Raniganj Assembly segment, 249 booths in Jamuria Assembly segment, 300 booths in Asansol South Assembly segment, 307 booths in Asansol North Assembly segment, 282 booths in Kulti Assembly segment, 254 booths in Barabani Assembly segment besides 291 booths in Durgapur East Assembly segment and 306 booths in Durgapur West Assembly segments.

While the first seven Assembly segments falls under the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, the last two Assembly segments fall under Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

S Ponnambalam, district electoral officer of West Burdwan said that all steps will be taken as per the election commission directives to hold free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the district.

The opposition parties, BJP, Congress and the CPM have already welcomed the decision of the Election Commission to have webcasting in all the 2,948 polling booths situated under the nine Assembly constituencies in the West Burdwan district.

Already Central Armed Paramilitary forces have arrived in the district and are engaged in the work of confidence-building measures of the voters.