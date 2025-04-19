Elderly woman killed over power bill dispute

A repeated chase for Rs 2,400 power bill payment by the landlords provoked murder of a woman by their former tenants in Jamalpur, East Burdwan.

Police today arrested the tenants, Amit Bagdi and Kuber Gorai. Both were jute mill labourers.

The elderly couple had suffered fierce midnight attacks by the tenant labourers out of grudge over power bill disputes that claimed the life of Mira Sarkar (72), while her 80-year-old husband Niladri was left gasping for life at their Abijhati residence.

The maid of the couple was shocked to see a groaning Niladri lying on the floor of their bedroom and Mira lying in a pool of blood and not responding despite several calls. The neighbours assembled shortly after the maid screamed. They arrived soon after. The officials said that the woman was hacked to death with the help of a hammer and the old man was thrashed with baton and lashes. Niladri was shifted to the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital with marks of wounds.

The officials, during investigations, came to know that they were attacked out of grudge as the couple consistently was chasing for the Rs 2,400 power bill that they had not paid while vacating the residence three months ago. None was arrested, but the neighbours told police that the kin and relatives of the couple used to pay a visit to their house seldom.

On 14 October, 2024, the son and daughter-in-law of an elderly couple Nirmalendu Banerjee (82) and Ila (74) were arrested after bodies of the couple was found from their bedroom at Gopinathpur in Durgapur. The police charged that they were killed by their son and daughter-in-law over property. On 17 December, 2024, another solitary elderly couple Abhijit Josh (86) and Chhaburani (79) were hacked to death at Bhatar in East Burdwan. Later, a relative of the deceased couple were arrested on murder charges. The police had found that the couple was killed for property.