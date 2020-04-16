Police in South Dinajpur have started using a camera mounted on a drone to detect gatherings and enforce the lockdown in Gangarampur. However, only one drone will be used on a rotational basis by all the eight police stations in the district, it is learnt. On the other hand, people are continuing to violate the lockdown and are gathering in large numbers at market places and roads.

“The government has made the use of masks mandatory for everyone at public places, but very few people are presently using the masks, even in municipality areas,” sources said. The district police has been claiming all along that a campaign is going on to make the people aware of the lockdown.

“The overall picture of the lockdown in South Dinajpur is not different from other parts of the state. In the morning, thousands of people hit the roads and go to the markets, while people are using two-wheelers without any reason. Totos too are playing as if on a normal day.

From Buniadpur to Balurghat, the picture is the same in the three municipality areas. People are enjoying the lockdown as there are no restrictions in the district,” sources said. The Gangarampur police station this morning started using the drone to detect gatherings in the municipality area.

The inspector in-charge of the Gangarampur police station was present along with other officials as they operated the camera.

“This will be used for detecting gatherings, but only one camera will be used for eight police stations,” police officials said, However, local people in Balurghat wondered how the police would keep an eye on the entire district through that lone camera.

“Is it possible to keep perfect vigil in every area with the single camera? People are violating the lockdown just beside the district police Superintendent’s office at the temporary vegetable market. Only awareness can save us,” said one resident of Balurghat, Madhabi Mahanta.

“We will use this camera in all police stations on a rotational basis to detect gatherings. Police will go to any place where such gatherings are seen. The campaign on making people aware of using masks is also going on. We are requesting the people to use masks,” said the Superintendent of Police, Deborshi Dutta.