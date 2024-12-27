Efforts still on to catch the straying tigress

Rahamdah village has been surrounded from different sides like a fortress to prevent the three-and-a-half-year-old tigress Zeenat from entering at night to kill cattle. Since last night, the forest department has erected nylon nets to stop her sudden entry. Since afternoon, the roads leading to the three tribal villages surrounding Raika Hills are having a deserted look.

State forest department has been taking help of popular folk artists, who are singing popular folk songs to spread the message of the tigress straying in the hills of Purulia since last Sunday.

Debal Roy, principal chief conservator of forests (CCF) of West Bengal said that over 150 forest officials are camping in Bandwan to nab the Zeenat safely.

It has already started killing the local cattle, who graze in the grasslands. Trap cameras, drones and radio collar devices are being used to trace the tigress.

So far, she has evaded all her traps including goats and pigs. Experts with tranquiliser guns are also camping near the site.

Chief conservator of forests (south west circle), Bidyut Sarkar said that the area is geographically very tough and last night the light drizzle has also worsened the conditions in the forests.

“We are trying our level best to capture her safely. Need to show patience,” he added.