The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a fresh notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Mukul Roy in the Sardha Chit Fund Scam case. The agency has aked him and his wife to submit complete details of their bank accounts and the assets they have in possession since 2013-14.

As per a report carried by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, ED has informed Roy that the documents he had provided earlier were incomplete. He has been asked to contact the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well.

Reportedly, the notice, which was written on November 9, has been sent to the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader recently. Roy, however, has denied about his knowledge of any such notice.

ED acquired documents from him on July 31 earlier this year after sending a notice on July 3. In its fresh letter, the agency said that all the details that they had sought were not provided by the former Railway Minister of India.

Reportedly, the TMC-turncoat had given details of only one bank account among the several he owns. He has been now asked to present the details of all the accounts he and his wife own. He would have to submit the Income Tax return of calendar years 2017-18 and 2019-20 as well.

The first time when Roy’s name had appeared in the Saradha Chit Fund Scam he was a heavyweight leader in West Bengal’s ruling party. After arresting Saradha chief Sudipta Sen in 2013 from Kashmir, West Bengal police had found out about Sen’s regular contact with Roy after leaving the state.

Following transfer of the case to the CBI and number of notices to him, Roy was summoned in 2015. At a time when many TMC leaders were arrested, he had managed to come out unscathed after a day-long questioning session.

He had been sent a number of number of notices from then onwards. However, Roy’s fate took a sharp turn when he switched over to BJP, promoting many to believe that he would now be safeguarded from a potential jail term.

Reportedly, the evidences that have been collected against the 66-year-old would make it hard for him to avoid a prison term. However, his position in the saffron camp, where he was recently promoted to be one of the national vice-presidents, might give him the immunity, predicts the political analysts in Bengal.