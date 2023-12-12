ED meets SSKM officials on Bhadra’s health

A day after some senior officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) reportedly attended a meeting with their bosses in Delhi on Sunday to chalk out future course of action in the case, a team of ED investigators visited intensive coronary care unit (ICCU) at the SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department and inquired about health condition of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, in custody of the central agency. It’s learnt that the ED team spent around 15 minutes in the ICCU and spoke to Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, director of SSKM Hospital, and Dr P K Roy, medical superintendent, and wanted to know about how many days Mr Bhadra will require for treatment at the SSKM hospital.

Two CISF jawans have been deployed at the ICCU gate to strengthen security measures for him. He was arrested by the ED more than five months ago on charges of his alleged involvement in recruitment of teachers in schools. Sources at the SSKM hospital said that his treatment records have already been sent to the ED through email. SSKM authorities said that he is not physically fit for discharge and voice sample tests.

The central investigating agency may move court requesting its intervention on how the former could take Sujay Krishna to a central government-run medical teaching institute where the expert doctors would check his health condition. In yesterday’s meeting in Delhi ED officials discussed legal action if Sujay Krishna is not allowed by the SSKM authorities to undergo the voice sample test at any central government hospital.

Without getting a green signal from the SSKM Hospital authorities the agency refused to take the accused to a central government hospital like ESIC Medical College Hospital at Joka to collect his voice sample. With approval of the court a medical board has already been formed at the central government-run ESIC Medical College Hospital to check Sujay Krishna’s health condition. Dr Roy was not available for comments.