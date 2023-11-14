ED asks I-T dept for proof of minister’s claims on `9cr

Enforcement directorate, probing the alleged money laundering into the PDS scam today sought report from the Income Tax (I-T) department after the alleged claim by arrested former food and civil supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick that he had deposited the alleged Rs 9cr received as loan with the disclosure scheme of the Income Tax in 2016.

ED sources claimed that the former food minister had allegedly told interrogators of the agency, while acknowledging the alleged receipt of Rs 9cr as loan from his close aide and businessman Bakibur Rahaman by his family members. He also said that he had deposited the same amount with the I-T department in a “disclosure” scheme way back in 2016.

However, a source in the know of the central agency claimed that as rule, I-T does not have such a provision that a loan to the tune of such an amount could be shown as having been deposited as I-T return, raising further doubts of money laundering. In another development, the ED counsel in special ED court at Bankshal Court on Sunday claimed that Mallick admitted in a face-to-face interrogation with his wife and daughter that both of them had been made directors of the alleged three shell companies, Shri hanuman Realcon Pvt Ltd, Gracious Innovative Pvt Ltd and Gracious Creation Pvt Ltd, at his instruction.

His former PA Abhijit Das too claimed that his wife and daughter and also his domestic help Ramswarup Sharma were made directors of the three shell companies that were allegedly used in laundering money received as proceeds of crime.