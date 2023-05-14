Ecstatic Congress takes a dig at TMC

Over the moon, following a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly polls by the Congress party, an ecstatic West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today took the ruling Trinamul Congress head on saying, Trinamul Congress, which is reduced to a zonal party, would further reduce to a rural party and finally would “evaporate”.

Mr Chowdhury, who was speaking to newspersons amidst a round of applause and merrymaking by the jubilant fans in the city today, trained his guns at the chief minister and Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying, “Didi, who more often poured scorn at the Congress and rebuffed the party with disdain and only boasted of her being the leader to inflict defeat on the saffron party, has not helped her party either. Because her party has not only lost the national party tag but also been reduced to a zonal party.

Spurred by this victory, we will now take aim to reduce Trinamul Congress further to a rural party and even could evaporate.” Earlier, Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress spokesperson and party state general secretary took to twitter saying, “No vote to BJP slogan has worked. People have turned their back on the leaders of the BJP. An alliance should be stitched centering around forces opposed to the BJP and has the ability to topple the party in that particular state.”

This, he said, was lending credence to the formula that Mamata Banerjee had always preached.