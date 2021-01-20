The full bench of the Election Commission of India led by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora will visit the state tomorrow to take stock of the law and order situation in West Bengal and assess poll preparedness.

Arora and Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sushil Chandra will arrive in Kolkata after meeting political parties in Assam. Next day, at 10 am, they will meet representatives of political parties following which meetings will be held with officials of the central and state regulatory agencies. In the post lunch session, a review meeting will be held with divisional commissioners, district election commissioners, zonal and range IGs, SPs and CPs on issues related to conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections.

On 22 January, the commission will meet chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, home secretary HK Dwivedi, director general of police Virendra and other senior officials. Apart from the law-andorder situation, the commission is likely to look at other aspects of the elections.

Recently, Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of West Bengal, Sudeep Jain, visited the city and met senior officials and reviewed poll preparations.

The elections are expected to be held in April and the dates are likely to be notified in February. Mr Jain had clearly mentioned that the commission will not tolerate any incident of lawlessness during the election.