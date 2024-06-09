Eatery owner accuses TMC MLA of assault

There was an altercation over parking in front of a restaurant in New Town. The restaurant owner was allegedly pushed and beaten by actor and Trinamul Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty.

According to sources, Soham’s shooting was on and vehicles belonging to the actor and the shooting unit were parked in front of the restaurant. The restaurant owner claimed that when he asked to vacate a parking spot, Soham Chakraborty’s security guards suddenly attacked him and even Soham punched him. However, the TMC MLA from Chandipur and actor Soham Chakraborty asserted that the restaurant owner was verbally abusing TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, which led him to slap the owner three to four times. Admitting the act, Soham said that he acted because of the abuse directed at Abhishek Banerjee. The restaurant owner has denied the allegations made by the MLA.

In an unrelated incident, a Trinamul worker was killed by her grandson. On Saturday morning, Howrah Nischinda Police arrested the accused grandson. The police suspect that the murder was due to a property dispute. According to family sources, the deceased’s name was Minati Dutta (68), and she lived in the Golasara area of Nischinda. She was previously an active Congress worker before switching over to the Trinamul Congress. The deceased’s elder son alleged to the police that his nephew, Biswajit Dutta, smothered his mother with a pillow. The police have arrested Bishwajit and detained his wife. Another brother of Biswajit is absconding.

Neighbours reported that the elder son and his family members often physically abused Minati Devi and the victim had even lodged several complaints with the police regarding this.