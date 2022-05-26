Eastern Railway achieves 100pc electrification

Eastern Railway has achieved an exceptional feat of accomplishing 100 per cent electrification today with completion of successful commissioner of railway safety (CRS) inspection of Hansdiha-Godda section. Hansdiha-Godda section has 41 km of track kilometres and 32 route kilometres. Speed trial was conducted by CRS today at 103 kmph while the sectional speed of this section is 90 kmph.

The total route kilometres of Eastern Railway is 2,848 km spreading over Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda divisions wherein Howrah division consists of 889 route km, Sealdah consists 719 route km, Asansol consists of 690 route km and Malda consists of 550 route kilometres.

With the successful completion of CRS inspection of this section, Eastern Railway’s entire 2848 km is converted to electrified route. It will bring an important station of Godda in the electrified map of Indian railways. The achievement of cent per cent electrification helps in reducing carbon emission thereby contributing significantly towards Indian Railways’ pledge to make it carbon neutral by 2030.