Eastern India’s jewellery show takes off

Eastern India’s biggest jewellery expo, Bengal International Jewellery Show was inaugurated in the city today.

Around 250 manufacturing companies took part in the exhibition while 10,000 national and international visitors were present. More than 200 overseas buyers also attended the exhibition.

The 4th edition of the show was organized by KNC Services and supported by the Swarna Shilpo Bachao Committee, Bullion Gem and Jewellery Association and Bangiya Swarna Shilpa Samiti.

Inaugurating the show Joy Allukas, CMD Joyallucas group said “India’s gem and jewellery market is booming and at all time high. It is the right time that such exhibitions are being held.”

Samir Kumar De, president of Swarno Shilpa Bachao Committee said such an exhibition in Kolkata will highlight the craftsmen whose unique work is attracting a global audience.