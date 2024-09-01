Durgapur airport welcomes 2 new routes

Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (Durgapur) in Andal has announced the launch of two new flight routes, Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati. These routes are set to enhance travel convenience for passengers and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra flight commenced operations yesterday, and will operate four days a week. This new route is already generating positive responses from travellers seeking seamless connectivity between these key cities in eastern India.

Following closely, the Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati route is set to take off today, August 31, 2024. This flight will be available three days a week, connecting the capital city of Odisha with Durgapur and the gateway to northeast India.

Commenting on the new flight routes, the airport director and executive of Durgapur Airport, Kailash Mandal, said, “We are excited to welcome these new flights that will undoubtedly boost connectivity across key destinations in the region. The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati routes are essential additions to our network, and we are confident that these services will not only cater to the growing demand but also enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers.”