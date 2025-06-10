Dumper loaded with coal vanishes, reappears with stone

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Sripur police outpost under Jamuria police station, alleging that a dumper truck loaded with coal went missing and was later found carrying stone. The incident at the Modern Satgram railway coal siding of ECL has caused a stir in the area.

Manoj Kumar, agent of JK Nagar Colliery of ECL, stated in the FIR that the dumper had been loaded with coal at the Ningha Shabdangal opencast coal mine. However, during transit to the railway siding, the vehicle disappeared and was subsequently found at the Modern Satgram railway siding with a load of stone instead of coal.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has launched an investigation, although no arrests or detentions have been made so far.

Advertisement

Initial police findings suggest the involvement of local coal mafias. The driver, helper, and owner of the transport agency responsible for the dumper will be questioned as part of the investigation.

Trade unions have urged the company to mandate GPS tracking systems in all dumpers and trucks transporting coal, allowing for real-time monitoring of vehicle movements.

This incident comes in the wake of a major illegal coal scam in the Raniganj Coalfield area, which led to the arrest of several ECL officials and coal mafia members by the CBI. The case is currently being tried at the Asansol Special CBI Court.