DSP flags off first consignment of Vande Bharat wheels

Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has achieved a landmark milestone with the flagging off of the first consignment of indigenously developed Vande Bharat wheels on 20 June, from its Wheel & Axle plant. This marks the rollout of the first-ever Make in India wheels for India’s flagship semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

The consignment was flagged off by Dr K Ramakrishna, executive director (works) of DSP, amidst presence of senior officials and employees from Wheels and Axle plant and supporting departments, acknowledging the collective effort behind this national achievement.

Senior officials from RITES, the inspection agency of Indian Railways, were also present.

The entire product development phase which covered developing ultra-clean steel, forging die design for achieving wheel profile, process engineering and optimisation and testing for developing these specialised wheels were carried out using in-house technical expertise. The detailed quality assurance plan for producing such high-speed wheels was approved by RDSO, Indian Railways. With strict adherence to stringent physical and metallurgical specifications, SAIL, Durgapur Steel Plant has demonstrated its advanced capability to deliver high-performance wheels required for high-speed rail applications.

Sail’s Durgapur Steel Plant has also manufactured wheels for Kolkata Metro and has dispatched the first batch in 2018.