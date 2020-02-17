Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) today arrested one Nadia-based drug peddler from Maniktala area and recovered more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin worth nearly rupees 4 crore. The accused was trying to smuggle heroin powders concealed in his car. Two other drug peddlers were also arrested today from near Koley Market by the Detective Department (DD).

“Acting on a tip-off, the officers nabbed one Jasimuddin Mandal, a Nadia-based narcotic drug peddler, from under Maniktala police station area at around 4 p.m. today. About 2.54 kilograms of high quality heroin concealed in his car was confiscated from his possession,” said DC STF Aparajita Rai. Mandal (41), who is a resident of Palashipara area of Nadia, was produced at a city court. He has been booked under several provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A probe is on in the case. Meanwhile, the officers of narcotic cell of Detective Department today apprehended two drug peddlers including a woman on B. B. Ganguli Street near Koley Market under the jurisdiction of Muchipara police station. “Durga Rani Mondal alias Chhaya and Radharaman Das were apprehended and brownish power along with black sticky substance suspected to be heroin contained in several polythene packets were found from their possession,” said a police officer.

Altogether 322 grams of the banned drug was found from them. A complaint has been registered against the duo at Muchipara police station. Four drug peddlers including three from Manipur were apprehended with Yaba tablets worth rupees nearly 1.5 crores by the anti-FICN (fake Indian currency notes) team of STF. Manipur residents Md. Askar Khan alias Asgar, Md. Anish and Md. Abdul Majid along with their local handler Mahasin Biswas were intercepted on Prince Golam Mohammad Shah Road under Jadavpur police station area on Friday evening.

Around 50,000 pieces of amphetamines popularly known as Yaba tablets, weighing about 5.50 kilograms, have been seized from them. Preliminary investigation suggests that these tablets were to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh. The four have been charged under NDPS Act.