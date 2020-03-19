As a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) today kicked off a drop-box facility for collection of birth/death certificates and made all mutation application process, online, in a bid to avoid crowding and thus reduce chances of viral transmission inside KMC headquarters.

The civic body had geared up its measures concerning prevention of coronavirus. The mayor Firhad Hakim has announced that the civic body has started a drop-box facility so citizens who are coming to KMC headquarters in hordes, and forming large queues at the counters to collect their certificates, can now instead drop their applications in the box and leave, instead of having to queue up and wait.

The state government has issued strict directions to ensure there is no large gathering since that leaves people susceptible to the coronavirus. Chances of transmission are high in such places. The KMC headquarters has been seeing long queues for collection of birth certificates ever since the NRC issue came to the fore.

The expected number of people visiting the civic body headquarters, for collection of the certificates, has doubled ever since. The KMC has already distributed protective gear to all staff. Masks and sanitisers have been made mandatory for staff of all departments.

The mayor, Mr Firhad Hakim, today said, “We have started this drop-box facility where people can drop their application for obtaining birth/death certificates instead of queuing up inside KMC. We will accordingly send SMS to applicants and call them for verification work.

Alongside, we have also announced that all mutation work will be carried out online. These measures are aimed at reducing crowds.” The mayor added, “The only thing that we don’t want is panic. Instead, it is wise to take precautions and maintain personal hygiene. The civic body has already taken up cleaning in the city. The health centres in all wards have been asked to remain on the alert and inform immediately, if any person is detected with symptoms of the virus.”