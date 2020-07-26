The Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) has started using a drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) to check lockdown violations in the town. The police have also adopted the carrotand- stick policy to implement proper lockdown in the town.

This is perhaps for the first time that the SMP has taken up aerial surveillance to keep a bird’s eye view on the situation. Siliguri was shut today, the second day of the lockdown that the state government has called for twice a week across the state.

“We have started drone surveillance to monitor whether the lockdown rules are followed properly,” said Siliguri police chief Tripurari Atharv. The drone was operated under the supervision of senior police officers at the Safdar Hasmi Chawk and Sevoke Road today.

They monitored the live feed. “It will act as a deterrent to lockdown violators with its high flying capacity. The device can play a crucial role in monitoring residents who dare to step out of their homes, open shops or use vehicles. The moment such activities are spotted, the nearest police patrol team can be sent to the areas,” said a senior police officer.

The SMP has stepped up vigilance to enforce lockdown in the town, given the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Several persons were held for allegedly violating the lockdown today, sources said.