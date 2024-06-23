DRM ER inspects Chandannagar, Bandel stations

The DRM Eastern Railway Sanjeev Kumar on Friday arrived at Chandannagar in a special train from Howrah and then proceeded towards Bandel station to oversee redevelopment work going on, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at different railway stations in the district.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is an ongoing Indian Railway Mission launched in February 2023 by the ministry of railways to redevelop 1,375 stations nationwide.

The DRM conducted inspection of ABSS stations in HWH-KWAE-BWN section, inspection of ABSS station at Chandannagar and inspection of yard at Bandel.

Under the ABSS, the selected stations will be upgraded with the latest technology, providing better passenger facilities at par with those at airports.