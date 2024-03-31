Dr Sharmila Sarkar makes tea in Jalampur

Burdwan East Trinamul Congress candidate Dr Sharmila Sarkar prepared tea for the people while she was campaigning in Jamalpur on Saturday.

She was thronged by hundreds of people who came out of their houses to get a glimpse of the young candidate and sipped tea served by her.

The psychiatrist said, “I am witnessing huge crowds everywhere I am going. I am expecting that this will transform into votes and I will be elected as the MP. I have heard that my opponent BJP candidate is making a parody on me and is singing in front of people. He is of my father’s age and that might be his style of campaigning. Honestly speaking, at times I feel that I am not campaigning because I am coming to people and they are spontaneous in their reaction. I am not resorting to bad-mouthing or using derogatory words to campaign. I could only see love from people and have not come across a single person who has complained about anything to me. Now, I will mix more with them and try to understand if they need something. I will be busy with my campaign and keep meeting people as much as I can.”

