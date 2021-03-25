“A ‘double-engine’ government doesn’t work well always and Jharkhand is an example of it,” claimed Hemant Soren, Jharkhand chief minister today while responding to BJP’s much hyped ‘double-engine’ tagline during the Bengal polls.

Soren, chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a Trinamul Congress ally campaigned for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at three tribal-dominated locations in Manbazar, Bandwan in Purulia and at Simlapal MM School ground in Taldangra Assembly in Bankura.

Soren said: “They are talking about ‘double-engine’ design of development, which I can tell you is just a hoax and rubbish. The plight of Jharkhand’s farmers, youths are the best examples of how they were marginalized by the double-engine design. Now they have started playing the same trick in Bengal. They plan to do so to help looting the country and the state together.”

Soren addressed in Hindi, Santali and also in Bengali cantillating ‘Khela Hobe’. He said: “They assumed Mamata Didi is alone and they started mounting pressure on her by different means. Our Guruji (his father Shibu Soren, cofounder of JMM) directed us to stand by Didi till the end. I am telling you today, this Bengal poll is going to be a historic poll battle, and you, the common voters, would be considered as a part of history in future.”