Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, while holding rallies at Jadavpur and Tollygunge, said that in a cabinet meeting, her government has passed a law to recognise all 184 refugee colonies which are on government and private lands in extensive areas of Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Ajaynagar, Mukundupur.

Banerjee also said “Central government evicted people who are settled on rail land but they cannot be evicted now since we have given those refugees recognition. “She warned people must not get carried away by false promises of BJP. “They will promise to grant citizenship- a trick they played in Assam where after the NRC, 14 lakh Hindus were sent to a detention camp. You are the voter and by casting a vote you elect an MP and an MLA. Who is BJP to grant you citizenship?” she questioned. Mamata opined that voters must ask the Prime Minister and Union home minister to submit their forefather’s documents when they raise this citizenship issue.

She was holding a public meeting for Debabrata Majumdar (Moloy) in Jadavpur and state PWD minister Aroop Biswas in Tollygunge. Mamata claimed after her government came to power, load shedding became a thing of the past while her government has developed improved infrastructure.

Banerjee said, “During CPIM’s rule, city streets remained waterlogged for days together but we spent Rs 8000 crore to improve the drainage system of Kolkata and added areas.”

She in Tollygunge appealed to the masses to vote for Aroop Biswas. She also asked her party workers to release the video of Rose Valley where BJP leaders and Trinamul defectors were involved. She also asked them not to vote for BJP as it will disturb communal harmony.