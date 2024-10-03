Tension erupts at Tollygunge during protest march at night

Tension erupted at Tollygunge’s Karunamoyee crossing after Trinamul Congress workers allegedly attacked protesters during the ‘raat dakhal’ (Reclaim the Night) programme last night.

Trinamul Congress workers and supporters have been accused of assaulting protesters and an FIR has been lodged regarding this matter. Allegedly, the followers of Ratna Sur, the councillor of Ward 115, harassed and physically assaulted women protesters. One protester said, “Pranab Roy, Gora Roy are the goons who started controlling traffic. That is when the trouble began. Ratna Sur herself stood by and organised this attack. They beat up children, women, and the elderly. We have filed a complaint with the police.”

Another woman said, “We have nothing more to say. We have nothing to say to the police or administration. All I can say is that we’ve lost faith. We were marching with police permission. I don’t understand why a peaceful, non-political march was attacked. When leaders themselves stand by and watch us get beaten, and the police say they can’t do anything because it’s the responsibility of the civic volunteers, what more can we say?”

Another female protester added, “We came here seeking justice for Tilottama. Why are we being assaulted? This isn’t about any political party. They’re kicking us. It’s a pre-planned attack.” Ratna Sur responded to the allegations by saying, “Suddenly, I was attacked. A girl wearing a black T-shirt was pointing her finger at me and calling me names. That’s when the girls from the slum protested. Now they are saying the attack happened under my leadership. If it were under my leadership, I could gather 100 people.”

The BJP raised its voice against the allegations of the attack during the Reclaim the Night programme. The BJP MP Shamik Bhattacharya said, “The Trinamul actually wants to derail this movement.”