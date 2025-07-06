Doctors discuss orthopaedic-related issues

The three-day National Conference of Physicians was held in Kolkata, jointly organised by the West Bengal branch of the Indian Rheumatology Association and SOAR (Society for Osteoarthritis Research).

Dr Parashar Ghosh HOD SSKM, Dr Pankaj Mondal Dr Asal Ghosh Dr Aren Halder Dr Kiran Sheikh Dr Biswajit Ghosh and other specialist doctors were present. On the first day, the workshop was held at the SSKM Osteoarthritis Super Specialty building.

A two-day conference was held at a city hotel and more than 500 doctors were present. If you have knee pain, you have to have your knee replaced, which is the general opinion. Doctors said as one ages, pain and arthritis will take over the body and such ideas should be junked. “If you do not take care of it, you can get arthritis pain even at a young age. If you take the right measures at the right time, you can walk freely and remain healthy and normal even at the age of 80,” said doctors. Throughout the day workshops were organised on various topics.

