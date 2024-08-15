Docs’ protest: Kalna hospital super attended hapless patients

Amidst statewide protest by the physicians against the R G Kar Medical College & Hospital incident that kept hundreds of patients waiting for treatment, the Kalna Sub-Divisional Hospital witnessed a reverse situation when the medical superintendent of the hospital picked up stethoscope and started attending the sick, queued up OPD, today.

The Kalna hospital serves the patients from the sub-division, besides an inflow from the neighbouring Nadia district. As the entire physicians and nursing staff collective joined the pen-down protest, the patients were seen waiting helplessly. The scene drew the attention of Dr Chandrasekhar Maity, the superintendent. He later said, “No movement can be successful by depriving the patients.”

