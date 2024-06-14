DM restricts vehicular movement

District magistrate of Kalimpong Balasubramanian T, has implemented limitations on the transportation of large vehicles such as cargo trucks and buses between Melli and 29th Mile using National Highway 10. In light of the Teesta reaching a dangerous level due to continuous rainfall in its surrounding areas, DM Kalimpong has suggested alternate routes for both heavy and light vehicles that run along the river.

According to the DM Kalimpong, all vehicles are restricted to use the Rabi Jhora, Teesta Bazar and Pesok route for travel between Darjeeling and its surrounding areas until further notice.

This is due to the flooding of the Teesta river, which has rendered other roads inaccessible.

Advertisement

Only small vehicles are allowed to travel from Rangpoo to Siliguri via Munsong – 17th Mile – Algarah, Lava, Gorubathan and Siliguri. Heavy vehicles, such as those carrying goods or passengers, can only travel from Rishi- Pedong- Algarah- Lava and Gorubathan.

All vehicles travelling from Kalimpong to Darjeeling will use the route of 27th Mile- Teesta Valley to reach Darjeeling.

A bridge collapse at Sangkalang has left over 1,500 tourists stranded in Lachung and Chungthang in Sikkim. The recently built bridge, which was constructed after the Teesta flood on 4 October, 2023, collapsed on Thursday afternoon.